SG of Al-Abbas Shrine visits Oum al-Baneen processions serving visitors (+Photos)

AhlulBayt ews Agency: The Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (P) Holy Shrine; Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, conducted a visit to Oum al-Baneen (peace be upon her) procession group serving visitors at Al-Ameed University.

The visit of the Secretary-General, accompanied by his deputy Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, was received by the group leader Mr. Majid Mohammed Al-Rubaie. The visit aims to review the ongoing preparations for receiving the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

Al-Rubaie provided a detailed explanation of the nature of the completed works and the service plans prepared to welcome the visitors arriving in the city of Karbala from the Najaf province axis.

The visit included an inspection of the central kitchen of the complex, monitoring the stages of work completion, as well as assessing the readiness of the service teams and logistical preparations aimed at providing the best services to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



