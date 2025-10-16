Noor Quranic Competition continues its activities at Al-Ameed University in Karbala (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Ameed University continues, for the second consecutive day, to host the events of the International University Noor Quranic Competition, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

23 host universities and 53 Iraqi and international universities from various countries around the world are participating in the competition.

The second day witnessed competitions in the fields of memorisation and recitation, amidst a spiritual atmosphere that reflected a deep connection with the Holy Quran, with the presence of specialised judging panels that evaluated the participants according to the established technical standards.

A delegation from the Scientific Complex of the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine attended the events, along with the university president, representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, representatives from the participating universities, and a number of professors and students.

The attendees praised the high level of organisation and the distinguished quality of the competition, affirming that the University of Al-Ameed's hosting of this event represents a qualitative addition to academic and religious activities in Iraq.



