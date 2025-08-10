Photos: Al-Abbas Shrine provides around 40,000 meals daily to visitors of Arbaeen at Zurbatiyah border crossing

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine Complex provides around 40,000 meals daily to visitors at the Zurbatiyah border crossing for the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The head of the Abbas (peace be upon him) Brigade office in Wasit and one of the administrators of the complex, Mr. Muhammad Al-Husseini, stated that "the holy shrine complex includes three main halls: one designated for women, another for men, and a third hall for receiving guests," noting that "the complex has been receiving visitors since the fifth day of the month of Safar until now."

He added that "the complex includes a fully integrated central kitchen that provides nearly 40,000 meals daily for the visitors of Arbaeen, distributed between breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in addition to an ice production plant that meets the needs of the complex and other service entities at the border crossing, as well as a set of central ovens for producing bread, with a production capacity of about 15,000 pieces daily."

Al-Husseini explained that "the services of the complex are continuous around the clock, and include the distribution of meals, cold water, and ice, in addition to distributing fruits and juices to the visitors."



