Sayed Servants' Division: Our service caravans distribute around 72,000 cups of juice daily to visitors

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Sayed Servants' Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine confirmed that their service groups provide around 72,000 cups of juice daily to the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn's (peace be upon him) Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The head of the Holy Courtyard Unit, Mr. Faiz Al-Taa'ma, stated that the unit continues to provide services to the Arbaeen visitors outside the Holy Courtyard through its service processions that focus on quenching the visitors' thirst.

He added that the processions distribute about 72,000 cups of juices daily, including pomegranate and saffron juices, to help alleviate the heat during the performance of the blessed Ziyarat rituals.

The department is responsible for cleaning the holy courtyard and arranging the 1,000 carpets distributed in the holy courtyard and the entrances of the holy shrine. It also takes care of maintaining the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) through perfuming and incense.

These works are part of the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to provide the best services to the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



