Preparing additional space in Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas complex to serve visitors of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) Visitor Service Complex, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, have begun preparing an additional area within the complex site to enhance the smooth flow of visitors during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The supervisor of the complex, Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, said: "The new area will be designated for service vehicle parking, away from the pedestrian pathways within the complex, which contributes to providing a more organised environment and ease of movement for our esteemed visitors."

He added that "this step is part of a series of organisational and service measures that have been underway for several weeks; to provide the best services to visitors coming from various provinces and countries, and to ensure smooth entry and exit to and from the complex without any congestion."

It is worth mentioning that the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex is one of the largest service complexes affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine. It covers an area of 40,000 square meters and is located on the road between Karbala and Najaf. It provides comprehensive services for visitors, including rest areas, hospitality, medical care, religious guidance, and other logistical services.



