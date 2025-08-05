Government media team praises media services of Al-Abbas Shrine during Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The government media team praised the media services provided by the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

This came during the visit of the Deputy Head of the Government Media Team, Mr. Adnan Al-Arabi, to the holy shrine and his meeting with the head of the media department there, Mr. Ali Al-Badri.

Al-Badri said: "High-level coordination with governmental and media institutions contributes to achieving the highest levels of service for these institutions during their coverage of the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him)," explaining that the technical and service staff at the holy shrine strive to provide the best possible support and services to the journalists working to cover this blessed occasion.

He added that the Media Department is keen to meet the needs of media institutions while performing their tasks in covering the visit, through joint coordination with the relevant authorities; with the aim of providing the best services to these institutions and the Arab and foreign journalists arriving in Karbala.

For his part, the Deputy Head of the team, Mr. Adnan Al-Arabi, confirmed that the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has distinguished itself in its dealings with journalists and media personnel, as it works to provide them with the services they need through the Media Center for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage, which is affiliated with its media department, enabling them to transmit sound and image to their institutions and workplaces.

He explained that the department launched the "Media" application, which significantly contributes to facilitating communication between journalists and the media department, organizing their entry, and easing the procedures for filming and obtaining the necessary approvals.



/129