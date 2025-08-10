Holding congregational prayers at Al-Abbas complex with participation of Arbaeen pilgrims

The path of the pilgrims arriving in the holy city of Karbala witnessed the congregation prayer at the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex, with the participation of the Arbaeen pilgrims.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The path of the pilgrims arriving in the holy city of Karbala witnessed the congregation prayer at the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex, with the participation of the Arbaeen pilgrims.

The congregational prayer for the Isha and Maghrib prayers was held on the visitors' route from Najaf Ashraf to Karbala, at the Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) service complex for esteemed visitors, led by Sheikh Muhammad Al-Kariti from the Religious Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

The prayer witnessed the participation of hundreds of visitors who came on foot to commemorate the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The complex provided all the necessary arrangements for holding daily prayers and prepared a suitable space to accommodate the participants, as group prayers have many positive aspects.

The Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex is considered one of the largest service complexes affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine. It covers a total area of 60,000 square meters and is located on the road between Karbala and Najaf. It provides comprehensive services for visitors, including rest areas, hospitality, medical services, religious guidance, and more.