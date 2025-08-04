Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Complex receives Commander of Karbala Police and Director of Holy Shrines Protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: The supervisor of the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) Complex, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Mr. Jawad al-Hasnawi, received the commander of the Karbala Governorate Police, Major General Ahmad Zuwaini, and the director of the Holy Shrines Protection Directorate, Major General Anwar al-Nasrawi.

Al-Hasnawi said that "the visit aimed to discuss the security aspects related to the Najaf-Karbala axis, as it is one of the main axes witnessing a large influx of visitors and receiving special attention from the security authorities."

He added that "the meeting witnessed the discussion of the security plans in place, and the mechanisms for cooperation and coordination with various relevant entities, to ensure the smooth movement and safety of the visitors. The ongoing service and administrative preparations in the complex were also reviewed to support the security and service efforts during the Ziyarat period."

This year, the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine has begun implementing a series of rehabilitation and development works within the complex, which included covering its external facades, equipping it with advanced fire extinguishing systems, and taking all necessary safety and precautionary measures. Additionally, the energy system has been enhanced by adding four electrical generators, each with a capacity of 1.5 megawatts, and efforts are underway to provide it with a solar energy system. The water storage capacity has also been increased by constructing tanks with a capacity of 900 cubic meters.



