Al-Abbas Holy Shrine prepares Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas complex to receive female visitors of Arbaeen (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, through the office of the Senior Official for women's affairs, has completed the initial preparations for the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex to serve the visitors in anticipation of receiving the female visitors during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The head of the service site, Ms. Susan Al-Jubouri, said, "A comprehensive cleaning campaign was launched immediately upon arriving to the site, with the participation of more than 150 volunteers from the Al-Kafeel Daughters Association/Dhi Qar branch. During this campaign, the complex's facilities were equipped with logistical services and essential materials necessary to ensure the best possible service for the female visitors."

She added that "the preparations included coordination with several women's departments at the holy shrine, including the Family Culture Center, the Al-Kafeel Religious Schools Department, the Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) Library, the Dar al-Ilm School, in addition to the Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her) School and the Fatima bint Asad (peace be upon her) Department for Quranic Studies, to hold awareness, educational, and preaching programs targeting various categories of female visitors, in cooperation with Al-Kafeel Radio for media coverage."

Al-Jubouri indicated that "the preparations also included equipping the wom