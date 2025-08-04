Seminary official: Every Arbaeen procession is a strategic front for religious outreach

AhlulBayt News Agency: As part of an ongoing series of visits by Iranian seminary officials to international missionaries in Iraq, Hojjatoleslam Rafiei, Deputy for Propagation of the Seminaries, traveled to the Amara where he met with religious missionaries stationed in the area. The visit focused on enhancing strategies for religious outreach and addressing the key challenges facing international missionary efforts.

During the meeting, Hojjatoleslam Mousavizadeh delivered a detailed report on the performance of the missionary networks operating across Iraq. He commended the dedication and tireless efforts of the missionaries, stating, “The seminaries are committed to removing obstacles and creating a supportive environment for effective missionary activity in service to the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS).”

In his address, Hojjatoleslam Rafiei emphasized the necessity of evolving missionary strategies to suit the diverse audiences encountered during major religious events such as Arbaeen. “Each procession is a unique world in itself,” he said. “Missionaries must go beyond traditional methods and adopt a smart, audience-specific approach that considers language, gender, and age.”

He called for a comprehensive, modern perspective in missionary work to maximize the impact and reach of religious messaging. “The message of religion must be conveyed with both wisdom and relevance to today’s context,” he stressed.

Highlighting the strategic importance of cultural resistance, Rafiei added, “The Mobilization is a living symbol of resistance against oppression. This sacred spirit—rooted in sacrifice and perseverance—must be continually promoted among the youth. It is a cultural pillar that ensures security and progress for the region.”

Touching on the historical and spiritual bonds between Iran and Iraq, he noted, “The deep-rooted ties between our two nations are evident in the active presence of Iranian missionaries during Arbaeen. Strengthening this cultural and religious cooperation is a top priority, and must be expanded more than ever.”

The visit marks another step in bolstering the role of Islamic seminaries in international propagation efforts, especially during significant pilgrimage seasons.

