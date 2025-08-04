Arbaeen is a journey of transformation, says Jamiat Al-Zahra Director

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing the pilgrims of the "Alongside the 9th Caravan" during the Arbaeen procession, Mrs. Sayyideh Zohreh Burqei, Director of the Jamiat Al-Zahra Seminary (peace be upon her), emphasized the profound spiritual significance of the pilgrimage, describing it as a divine opportunity for transformation, self-awareness, and insight.

Speaking to the group of Arbaeen pilgrims, Mrs. Burqei expressed gratitude for the success of the caravan in serving the millions walking toward Karbala, calling this ability to serve a sign of divine selection.

“This journey is more than a physical act of devotion,” she said. “It is an invitation to transform, to purify intentions, and to commit ourselves to the path of guardianship and service.”

Quoting narrations from the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), she reminded pilgrims of the importance of self-accountability before the Day of Judgment, urging them to be constantly aware and grateful for the position they hold.

Mrs. Burqei reflected on the life and mission of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), stating that his uprising was rooted in reform, the enjoining of good, and the forbidding of evil. She warned that negligence, even in the presence of knowledge, can lead to moral downfall.

“Sometimes it is not the roar of a wolf that destroys a soul,” she said, “but the silent, hidden erosion of a termite. It takes courage to face an enemy, but it takes insight to recognize the subtle threats within.”

Drawing from the teachings of religious figures such as the late Ayatollah Bahjat, she stressed the need for humility, sincerity, and vigilance in intentions. She also emphasized the historical consequences of losing insight, citing the transformation of individuals from the wounded at the Battle of Siffin to the perpetrators of Karbala as a warning.

Addressing the pilgrims directly, she said:

“We have come not only to walk, but to change—preparing ourselves to be true soldiers of our Imam. Let your prayers on this sacred path be for transformation, steadfastness, and proximity to the path of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT).”

Mrs. Burqei also expressed deep appreciation for the service teams—including healthcare workers, media personnel, pilgrim assistants, and missionaries—who have devoted themselves to supporting Arbaeen pilgrims. She called on all participants to maintain the sanctity and dignity of the journey, and to value the honor of this divine invitation.

“This is the path of the noble. Many longed for this road but are no longer with us,” she said. “Pray for one another, preserve the spirit of service, and treasure this opportunity.”

