Home News Service Pictures Photos: Return of Arbaeen pilgrims through Shalamcheh border 12 August 2025 - 08:33 News ID: 1716229 Source: Abna24 related Imam Reza International University dispatches pilgrim service caravan to Basra University Mukib Photos: Nights of Khosravi Border During Arbaeen Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrims Crossing Through Shalamcheh Border Photos: Iran's Interior Minister Visits Shalamcheh Border Ahead of Arbaeen Pilgrimage Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk from Diwaniya to Karbala route Video: Grand caravan of “Lovers of Imam Hussain” from Ramshir enters Iraq soil Iraqi authorities urge pilgrims to use public transport for Arbaeen journey to Karbala Photos: Crossing of Arbaeen pilgrims through Chazabeh border Photos: Traditional Rawdah in Village of Manshad Mehriz of Yazd, Iran Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali Shrine on eve of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain Photos: Atmosphere of Kadhimiya on eve of Arbaeen Hussaini Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk along Tariq al-Ulama (Path of the Scholars) Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrims Toward Karbala Photos: Hospitality Mawkibs serving Arbaeen pilgrims in Hamadan, Iran Photos: Arbaeen walk from Baghdad to Karbala
Your Comment