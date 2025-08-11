Home News Service Pictures Photos: Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq Mawkib provides various services to Arbaeen visitors 11 August 2025 - 09:48 News ID: 1716042 Source: Abna24 related Photos: One of Alawi Shrine’s Service Stations Provides Over 18,000 Meals Daily to Arbaeen Pilgrims Imam Hassan Hospitality website provides more than 25,000 meals daily to Arbaeen visitors Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Offers Multilingual Translation Services for Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: “When Angels Wept” — A Theatrical Performance Depicting Eternal Tragedy of Karbala at Alawi Holy Shrine Photos: “Visitor’s Guide” — A Service Offered by Alawi Holy Shrine for Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Mourning Procession of Al-Huwair Village 83 Years of Devotion to Hussaini Service Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Launches Women's Religious Outreach for Female Pilgrims During Arbaeen Over 2 million Arbaeen pilgrims entered Iraq through Mehran Border: Official Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine Implements Comprehensive Security and Medical Plan for Arbaeen Pilgrimage Followers of Shaikh Zakzaky begin Arbaeen trek from Najaf to Karbala Photos: Hospitality Division of Holy Alawi Shrine Continues Providing Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk along Tariq al-Ulama (Path of the Scholars) Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine Continues to Enhance Emergency Evacuation Skills of Volunteers Serving Arbaeen Pilgrims Photos: Water Production Unit at Holy Alawi Shrine Supplies Over 10 Million Liters Daily for Arbaeen Pilgrims Video: Chants by 'Gathering of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon' During a March at Alawi Shrine in Support of Sheikh Qassem
Your Comment