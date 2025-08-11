Over 2 million Arbaeen pilgrims entered Iraq through Mehran Border: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Governor of Ilam Ahmad Karami says a total of 2,056,215 Arbaeen pilgrims have crossed the Mehran international border into neighboring Iraq.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday, Karami said that in the past 24 hours, 219,614 Iranian and foreign pilgrims passed through the Mehran border terminal.

He noted that traffic at the Martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani Terminal is proceeding smoothly.

He emphasized that all necessary measures have been taken to facilitate the pilgrims' travel, with personnel working around the clock.

Karami went on to say that over eight million Iranian and foreign pilgrims pass through the Mehran border annually.

During last year's Arbaeen, this border hosted more than 3.5 million pilgrims.

The Mehran international border, located 85 kilometers southwest of Ilam, is the most important and busiest land crossing between Iran and Iraq.

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which falls on September 6 this year.

Millions of Shia Muslims travel to Iraq, mostly from or via Iran, in the weeks before Arbaeen to visit holy shrines in the Arab country.

