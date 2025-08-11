  1. Home
Followers of Shaikh Zakzaky begin Arbaeen trek from Najaf to Karbala

11 August 2025 - 17:26
Followers of the Islamic Movement under the leadership of Shaikh Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky have begun the trek of Arbaeen in honor of Imam Husain (A.S), walking from Najaf to Karbala.

According to ''The Official Website of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria'', The trek is being led by Dr. Yusha’u bin Shaikh, the representative of the Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, for this year’s walk.

Arbaeen marks forty days after the martyrdom of Imam Husain (A.S) and is one of the largest annual peaceful gatherings in the world, symbolizing loyalty, justice, and resistance against tyranny and oppression.

