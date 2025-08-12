Iran condemns Israeli strikes on health infrastructure, urges global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has strongly denounced recent Israeli attacks targeting its biological and public health infrastructure, describing them as a “clear violation of international law” and a serious threat to global biosecurity.

According to IRNA, speaking at the Working Group on Strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Heidar Ali Balouji, Director of Disarmament and Arms Control at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, condemned what he called “deliberate” Israeli strikes on vaccine production centers, pharmaceutical facilities, and public health institutions.

“These attacks not only weaken our national public health capabilities but also endanger regional and global biosecurity,” Balouji stated, urging BWC member states to take a decisive stand against violations of the Convention’s fundamental principles.

He welcomed the accession of two new countries to the BWC and stressed the importance of universal adherence to the treaty, particularly in the Middle East. Balouji warned that targeting peaceful biological facilities infringes on the rights of member states to pursue scientific advancement and undermines the credibility of the global disarmament framework.

Iran called on the international community to “unequivocally condemn” the attacks and ensure accountability for those responsible.

