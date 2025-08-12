Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss strengthening bilateral ties in Baghdad meeting

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani hosted Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, along with his accompanying delegation, for a high-level meeting in Baghdad. The session was also attended by Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qassem Al-Araji.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international developments. Larijani conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Speaker Al-Mashhadani, underscoring the importance Iran places on its relationship with Iraq.

According to IRNA, Al-Mashhadani highlighted the profound social, cultural, religious, and political ties between the two nations, describing them as a foundation for continued collaboration. He also condemned the recent attack by the Zionist regime on Iran and expressed gratitude for Iran’s consistent support of Iraq and its people.

