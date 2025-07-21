Iranian Leader’s adviser meets Putin

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Ali Larijani, an aide to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, held talks with Putin at the Russian Presidential Palace on Sunday. Peskov noted that the meeting focused on rising tensions in West Asia and matters concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

“The Russian side reiterated its well-established positions on promoting regional stability and a political resolution to issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities,” Peskov was quoted by Russian media as saying.

According to IRNA, further details about Larijani’s visit, including its purpose and agenda, were not immediately disclosed.

Iran and Russia maintain close diplomatic ties and continue to face pressure under Western sanctions. In January, the two nations signed a Comprehensive Strategic Agreement aimed at boosting cooperation in key sectors such as the economy, science, technology, culture, and tourism.

