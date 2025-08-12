Iran, Iraq sign security agreement to boost border coordination

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran and Iraq have signed a security agreement aimed at enhancing coordination along their shared border, Iraq’s state news agency (INA) reported.

The deal was signed in Baghdad on Monday by Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s national security adviser, in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

In a meeting with Larijani, Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to deepening ties with the Islamic Republic and strengthening a fruitful partnership in multiple fields to serve the interests of both nations. He also reiterated Iraq’s principled and steadfast opposition to Israeli aggression against Iran, and support for US-Iran negotiations to reduce regional and international tensions.

Larijani’s visit to Iraq marked the first leg of his regional tour, which will also take him to Lebanon.

