Iraq reaffirms commitment to security pact with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji has reaffirmed Baghdad’s firm commitment to its security agreement with Iran, stressing that Iraq will not allow its territory or airspace to be used for hostile actions against its eastern neighbor.

Acording to IRNA, speaking at a joint press conference in Tehran with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, al-Araji said Iraq has “repeatedly affirmed” this position, underscoring that his country seeks to preserve regional peace and prevent “certain parties” from destabilizing the region.

“The Iraqi government is fully committed to the security agreement signed between Iraq and Iran,” he said, adding that 77 border sites had already been cleared of armed elements and placed under Iraqi government control. He noted that both sides had agreed to form a subcommittee to oversee the continued implementation of the accord.

Al-Araji further stated that Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani is committed to the agreement, and that $11 million has been allocated to build eight camps to house anti-Iran groups that have been relocated from the border areas.

He emphasized that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani views Iran’s security as inseparable from Iraq’s security, reiterating that “any new conflict in the region would benefit no one.”

The Iraqi official also expressed support for the right of all nations to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, stressing that issues related to Iran’s nuclear program must be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.

