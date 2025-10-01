Iraq vows to block repeat of Israeli airspace violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji has reaffirmed that Baghdad will take all necessary measures to prevent any repetition of Israeli aggression or violations of the country’s airspace.

Al-Araji made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting in Baghdad with Iranian Brigadier General Majid Mirahmadi and his accompanying delegation.

According to a statement issued by his office, the talks focused on regional security threats, bilateral cooperation, and the implementation of the security agreement signed between Iraq and Iran. The two sides also reviewed joint efforts to strengthen stability in line with the principle of good neighborliness.

According to Mehr, Al-Araji stressed that Iraq’s position is clear and consistent: its territory will not be used as a base for acts of aggression against neighboring states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran. He also noted that Iraq has filed an official complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel for violating Iraqi airspace to carry out attacks on Iran.

The National Security Advisor concluded by reaffirming that the Iraqi government, under the leadership of Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, remains committed to taking all necessary steps to prevent a repeat of past aggressions.

