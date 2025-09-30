  1. Home
Astan Quds Razavi’s delegation meets head of Iraq’s Shia Endowment Office

30 September 2025 - 15:37
News ID: 1733168
Source: Razavi News
During an official visit to Iraq, the Deputy Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) delivered a congratulatory message to the newly appointed head of the Shia Endowment Office, extending a formal invitation to visit Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

Mostafa Feyzi, AQR’s Deputy Custodian, met with Dr. Haidar Al-Shammari, newly appointed head of Iraq’s Shia Endowment Office, during a recent trip to Iraq.

Accompanied by Reza Khorrakian, senior director of Imam Reza Shrine, and Mostafa Faqih Esfandiari, deputy for International Affairs, Feyzi conveyed greetings and congratulations from Ayat. Ahmad Marvi, the Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi.

In the meeting, Feyzi formally invited Dr. Al-Shammari to visit the illuminated shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad. The invitation was extended as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between religious institutions in Iran and Iraq.

