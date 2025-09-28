Photos: Dust-cleaning ceremony of Imam Reza shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The dust-cleaning ceremony of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) was held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in the presence of Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi, Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Astan Quds Razavi, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Alam al-Huda, Friday Prayer Imam of Mashhad and Representative of the Supreme Leader in Khorasan Razavi Province, and a group of families of martyrs of the 12-day imposed war, winners of science Olympiads, and a number of cultural and artistic figures.