Imam Reza Shrine launches integrated service framework for intl. pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: With a renewed focus on cultural engagement and religious depth, Imam Reza Shrine has launched a structured service plan to enrich the experience of non-Iranian pilgrimage caravans, offering them a memorable and spiritually immersive journey from arrival to farewell.

Mehdi Lesani, director of non-Iranian pilgrims at Astan Quds Razavi, announced implementation of a coordinated service framework designed to enhance the spiritual and cultural experience of international visitors.

Under the auspices of this department, a multi-step program has been developed to guide non-Iranian caravans through a meaningful pilgrimage.

The initiative begins with a formal welcome, including a speech by a designated guide, an overview of the itinerary, and an introduction to the etiquette of Ziyarat or pilgrimage.

Cultural packages are then distributed by shrine servants to mark the start of the visit.

Lesani explained: “Educational sessions are held during the pilgrimage to deepen religious understanding and convey the spiritual significance of pilgrimage. These gatherings aim to strengthen the connection between pilgrims and the teachings of the Ahl ul-Bait”.

In addition to devotional programming, visitors are introduced to cultural and historical features of Imam Reza Shrine, including exhibitions, libraries, and heritage sites. These visits offer a broader perspective on the shrine’s religious and intellectual legacy.

At the conclusion of the visit, a farewell ceremony is held to reaffirm the pilgrims’ spiritual commitment. This includes religious poetry, presentation of blessed cultural gifts, warm send-offs, and commemorative photography.

“Pilgrims are encouraged to embrace the role of “Safir al-Reza,” (Imam Reza’s ambassadors) carrying the message of Imam Reza to their communities”, the official noted.

Lesani emphasized that efforts are underway to maintain ongoing contact with pilgrims through feedback and follow-up, ensuring continuous improvement in service quality and preserving the spiritual impact of their journey.

