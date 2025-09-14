Astan Quds Razavi's Library hosts Uzbek delegation from Alisher Navoi Intl. Foundation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Scientific and cultural exchange deepens Iran–Uzbekistan ties through shared literary heritage.



A five-member delegation from the Alisher Navoi International Foundation in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, arrived in Mashhad on Monday, September 8, at the invitation of the Organization of Libraries, Museums, and Documents of Astan Quds Razavi.

The visit marks the beginning of a week-long cultural and academic tour aimed at activating cooperation agreement signed between the two institutions earlier this year in Tashkent.

The delegation—comprising Karomat Mulla Khojayova, Dilnavoz Yusupova, Diyarah Abduljalilova, Umidullo Mahmudov, and Fazliddin Muhammadrajabov—was welcomed at the Central Library of Astan Quds Razavi and met with Hoj. Seyyed Jalal Hosseini, head of the organization.

During the meeting, Hoj. Hosseini reflected on his recent visit to Uzbekistan and expressed hope that this exchange would lead to tangible outcomes from the joint memorandum.

The Uzbek scholars praised warm reception and emphasized deep civilizational ties between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Discussions included proposals for collaborative translation projects focused on the works of Alisher Navoi, aiming to enrich both nations’ literary and academic landscapes.

As part of their itinerary, the delegation will visit various cultural and academic sites including Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, the Tomb of Ferdowsi, Imam Reza International University, and the museums of the shrine.

A joint seminar will also be held at Astan Quds Razavi. The group will continue their journey to Gonbad Kavus, Gorgan, Shahroud, and Sabzevar to explore historical and cultural landmarks.

