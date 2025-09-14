Prayer tablets made from Karbala soil distributed at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Some 300,000 new prayer tablets (mohrs) bearing “Turbat Karbala” inscription replace previous sets across Imam Reza Shrine courtyards.

In a move reflecting deep spiritual reverence, Imam Reza shrine has begun distributing prayer tablets (mohrs) made from the sacred soil of Karbala.

According to Mohammad Shaban, Deputy for Pilgrims’ Services, the initiative follows religious recommendations and repeated requests from visitors to pray on the soil associated with Imam Hussein – the 3rd Shia Imam.

Approved by the Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, the Karbala soil was processed in specialized workshops to produce 300,000 high-quality tablets. Each mohr features a polished design, a standard 5 cm diameter, and the inscription “Turbat Karbala.” The new tablets offer improved durability and clarity compared to previous versions.

The distribution coincides with the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) Imam Ja’far Sadiq and will cover all courtyards and prayer halls of the shrine, replacing existing mohrs.

