Jamkaran Mosque and holy shrines to contribute holding International Holy Quran Exhibition

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Astans (custodianships) of Iran’s holy sites will actively participate in organizing the upcoming Tehran International Holy Quran Exhibition.

This announcement was made during the 72nd session of the Astans’ Quranic and Cultural working group, held on Saturday.

The session focused on evaluating the previous edition of the exhibition and generating new ideas to enhance the next one.

It was agreed that each holy site would conduct internal meetings to develop strategies for impactful and unified participation in the exhibition.

Representatives from Jamkaran Mosque and the Astans of the holy shrines of Imam Reza (AS), Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), and Hazrat Abdul Azim Hassani (AS) attended the session.

The Tehran International Holy Quran Exhibition is held annually during Ramadan by the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

The event features specialized sessions, educational workshops, Quranic gatherings, and activities designed for children and teenagers to promote Quranic values.

It also serves as a platform to present Iran’s latest Quranic achievements and a wide range of products dedicated to the Holy Quran.

/129