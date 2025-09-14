Symbolic caravan marks anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh’s arrival in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Safar Fallahi, the director of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), congratulated the anniversary of the noble lady’s arrival in Qom, outlining the shrine’s programs during a press conference with media representatives.

Fallahi emphasized the enduring impact of Hazrat Masoumeh’s migration to Qom, noting her profound influence on science, culture, society, and politics in the Islamic world for over 1,200 years. “Her presence continues to inspire, and we aim to present her as a role model for Muslim women, families, and those resisting oppression,” he stated, expressing hope that collaboration with the media will elevate the pilgrimage experience and highlight her exemplary character.

Addressing recent atrocities by the Zionist regime against Palestinians, Fallahi condemned the martyrdom of over 60,000 people, including approximately 20,000 women and children. He underscored the importance of promoting Hazrat Masoumeh’s legacy as a symbol of resilience and dignity for Muslim women globally, rooted in the Prophetic tradition.

....................

End/ 257