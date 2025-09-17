Migration of Hazrat Masoumeh to Qom marked civilizational turning point in Islamic history: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The migration of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (SA) to Qom was a civilizational transformation that laid the foundation for the city’s future role as a religious and scholarly center, a senior cleric at the Holy Shrine said.

Speaking at an educational gathering in the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), Hojatoleslam Ali Ehtesham Kashani underlined the significance of Rabi al-Awwal in Islamic history, describing it as “a month of civilizational milestones.” He noted that the birth of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), the birth of Imam Sadiq (AS), and the migration of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) to Qom each represent pivotal moments in the development of Islamic civilization.

“The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) began his mission without wealth, family influence, or political support, yet with divine assistance, he laid the foundations of a civilization before which the empires eventually collapsed,” he said. “In the same path, the presence of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom was the introduction to the establishment of the seminary and the groundwork for the civilization of the end times.”

Lessons from Early Islamic History

Referring to the Prophet’s alliances and confrontations, Kashani highlighted the Prophet’s firm stance against those who broke treaties in Medina. He recalled the Peace of Hudaybiyyah with the Quraysh, the subsequent battles with the Jewish tribes of Medina, and the conquest of Khaybar led by Imam Ali (AS). “This experience provides a clear lesson for Muslims today in confronting global Zionism,” he said.

Pillars of Islamic Civilization

The shrine’s speaker introduced four essential elements of Islamic civilization: wisdom as the foundation of rational and faithful life, justice in individual and social dimensions, chastity in speech and conduct, and courage in standing against the enemy.

“The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was not only the messenger of kindness, but also the commander of 27 battles and organizer of more than 50 battalions during his decade of leadership in Medina,” Kashani said, quoting the Holy Quran to emphasize that Muslims must remain strong enough to deter aggression.

Continuity of Civilization

According to Kashani, the civilization initiated by the Prophet (PBUH), explained in depth by Imam Sadiq (AS), and reinforced by Hazrat Masoumeh’s (SA) migration to Qom, will ultimately reach its peak with the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (AS). “The four elements of wisdom, justice, chastity, and courage form the pillars of this global civilization,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, the cleric prayed for the health of the Supreme Leader, the success of the Resistance Front, and the victory of the oppressed people of Gaza, expressing hope that the younger generation will uphold these civilizational values to help pave the way for a just and unified Islamic civilization.

..................

End/ 257