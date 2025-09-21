Extremist Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: Early Sunday morning, large groups of extremist Jewish settlers entered the courtyards of the Aqsa Mosque under tight protection from Israeli police forces, engaging in actions considered desecration of the sacred site.

During their presence at the Islamic holy compound, the settlers were given lectures by rabbis concerning the alleged Temple Mount, and several of them provocatively performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern section of the mosque.

At the same time, Israeli occupation police imposed strict movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers, blocking many from accessing the mosque through its gates and entrances.

In a related development, settler groups are reportedly preparing for two consecutive days of mass incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound starting tomorrow, in observance of what they refer to as the Hebrew New Year.



