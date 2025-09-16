Extremist Jewish settlers storm al-Aqsa amid restrictions on Muslim worshipers

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday morning and again in the afternoon, large groups of extremist Jewish settlers entered the Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds, while Muslim worshipers faced heavy restrictions on access to the holy site.

Local sources reported that dozens of settlers entered through the Maghariba Gate and roamed the courtyards of the Mosque under the protection of Israeli police forces.

During their presence at the Islamic sacred site, the settlers were given lectures by rabbis concerning the so-called temple mount, and some of them provocatively performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern section of the Mosque.

At the same time, Israeli occupation police enforced strict limitations on the movement and entry of Muslim worshipers, blocking many from accessing the Mosque through its gates and entrances.



/129