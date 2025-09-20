Israeli criminal forces detain Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher after Friday prayers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces on Friday detained Sheikh Mohammad Sarandah, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, shortly after the conclusion of Friday prayers.

Local sources reported that Israeli police detained Sheikh Sarandah at the mosque compound and transferred him to an interrogation center in the city.

The detention comes amid continued Israeli restrictions on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly during Friday prayers, which often include the deployment of heavily armed forces at gates and throughout the Old City of Al-Quds.



/129