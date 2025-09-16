Hamas condemns Rubio and Netanyahu for rituals at al-Buraq wall

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has strongly criticized U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for conducting Talmudic rituals at the al-Buraq Wall in occupied Jerusalem, calling it a direct attack on the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque and a violation of the city’s historical and legal status.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Hamas described the act as a provocative insult to Arabs and Muslims globally and a clear breach of international norms and laws.

The Movement asserted that this incident once again highlights the full alignment of the current U.S. administration with Israel’s actions against the Palestinian people, their land, and their sacred sites.

Hamas reaffirmed that the al-Buraq Wall is an integral part of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and belongs solely to Islamic heritage. It emphasized that no Israeli plan, even with American backing, can change its historical and religious identity.

The Movement concluded by stating that the sacred stones of al-Aqsa will resist all forms of occupation, and that the steadfastness of Palestinians in Jerusalem will dismantle the ambitions of extremist settlers and leaders attempting to dominate the holy site.



