Fanatic Jewish settlers storm Aqsa Mosque under police protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday morning and again in the afternoon, scores of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Al-Quds, while Israeli authorities imposed heavy restrictions on Muslim worshipers entering the site.

Local sources reported that dozens of settlers entered the Mosque through the Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards under the protection of Israeli police.

During their presence at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the so-called Temple Mount and provocatively performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern section of the Mosque.

At the same time, Israeli occupation police enforced strict movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque, preventing many from accessing the compound.

