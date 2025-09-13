Yemen strikes occupied Jaffa with Palestine 2 hypersonic missile

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s missile unit has reportedly struck sensitive locations in occupied Jaffa using hypersonic ballistic missiles, triggering widespread panic and forcing millions of Israeli settlers into shelters, according to the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, told Yemen’s Al-Masirah outlet that the operation involved the “Palestine 2” hypersonic missile, equipped with cluster warheads, and successfully hit its intended targets in Jaffa.

Saree emphasized that the multi-warhead strike was effective and caused mass panic among Israeli settlers, who rushed to shelters in fear.

He reiterated Yemen’s unwavering support for Gaza in the face of Israeli aggression, stating that any attack by the Zionist regime against Yemen would only reinforce Yemen’s commitment to backing the Palestinian people.

Since October 7, when Palestinian Resistance factions launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in response to Israeli actions, Yemen has openly declared its solidarity with Palestine and its opposition to the Israeli occupation.

