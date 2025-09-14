Aqsa Mosque faces grave threats amid settler escalations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian leaders in Al-Quds have issued urgent warnings about imminent threats to the Aqsa Mosque, citing aggressive actions by Israeli settler groups and the far-right government’s expanding plans.

Fakhri Abu Diab, a researcher and member of the Aqsa Mosque’s Board of Trustees, stated that the site is entering a period of “extremely dangerous and difficult days.” He accused the Israeli occupation of intensifying efforts to change the Mosque’s status quo through tunnel excavations aimed at fabricating historical ties to Judaism, allegedly supported by the US administration.

Abu Diab emphasized that the developments at Aqsa reflect a religious and ideological conflict, with Zionist institutions attempting to rewrite history by promoting a false narrative of ancient Jewish presence at the site.

Al-Quds-based archaeologist Bashar Abu Shamsiya revealed that newly uncovered tunnels in Silwan connect directly to Al-Maghariba Gate. He explained that the tunnel links key areas of the Abbasi quarter, running beneath the main street and facilitating settler access and Judaization efforts.

Abu Shamsiya added that this tunnel is part of a broader network of excavations beneath the Old City, where construction has recently accelerated at a concerning rate.

In just one week, 915 settlers entered the Aqsa compound under protection from Israeli occupation police. Simultaneously, the extremist group “Bidino” called for a mass raid on the Mosque between September 22–24, coinciding with Jewish New Year rituals, which often include Temple practices like blowing the shofar.

Last month, the Aqsa Mosque experienced unprecedented violations, considered the most severe in decades. Data shows that over 8,134 settlers entered the compound in August, many performing religious rituals.

On August 3, during what Israel marks as the “Temple’s destruction” anniversary, a record 3,969 settlers stormed the Mosque in one day. The raid was led by far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with senior officials and Knesset members.

Settlers also desecrated the nearby Bab al-Rahma Cemetery, damaging Muslim gravestones. A rabbi issued a ruling to replace the Mosque’s flooring to allow settlers to kneel in prayer. Some settlers even held weddings inside the compound, waving Israeli flags and dancing.

In response, activists across Al-Quds and occupied Palestine have called for mass mobilization and steadfast presence in the Mosque’s courtyards. They urged worshippers to maintain prayer routines and resist efforts to isolate the Mosque from its people and religious heritage.

