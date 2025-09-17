IOF abducts Palestinians during raids in al-Khalil and Bethlehem

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of raids in the West Bank on Monday night and Tuesday morning, during which several Palestinian citizens were kidnapped.

Local sources reported that two young men were abducted from the town of Dura in southern al-Khalil.

The IOF also detained several residents for hours after violently raiding homes in Dura and Awwa, later releasing them.

In Bethlehem, two more citizens were taken prisoner during raids in the towns of al-Dawha and Artas.

Israeli forces also stormed homes in Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, interrogated residents, and issued summons to three individuals for further questioning.

In east Jerusalem’s al-Dahiya area, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a Palestinian worker, injuring his thigh. He was evacuated to the hospital by a Red Crescent ambulance crew.

Separately, an extremist Jewish settler blocked the road at the Attara checkpoint in northern Ramallah with his car and began attacking Palestinian vehicles and passengers, while Israeli soldiers stood by.

/129