Ariel settlement approves expansion of industrial zone

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the municipality of the illegal Ariel settlement in the northern occupied West Bank has approved a large-scale plan to expand its industrial zone.

The report stated that 1,000 dunums of land have been designated for the expansion of Ariel’s industrial area.

Ariel is a Jewish settlement located in the Salfit district of the central West Bank, east of the Green Line. It was established in 1978 on land seized under the false justification of military necessity and on land declared as state property, including cultivated farmland and grazing areas traditionally used by local Palestinian villagers.

