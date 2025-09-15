France and Saudi Arabia lead push for two-state solution

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN General Assembly’s endorsement of the New York Declaration, which centers on the two-state solution, has triggered backlash from the United States and the Israeli regime, while receiving broad support from Arab nations.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly passed the New York Declaration with a majority vote. The declaration proposes specific, time-bound steps to implement the two-state solution.

The draft resolution, jointly introduced by France and Saudi Arabia, calls for the creation of a Palestinian state without Hamas. It was adopted with 142 votes in favor, 12 against, and 10 abstentions.

The resolution condemns Israeli attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Gaza, as well as the blockade and starvation imposed on its residents. It also emphasizes that the two-state solution must proceed without Hamas.

This development comes just ten days before a meeting on September 22, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, where France is expected to formally recognize the State of Palestine.

What is the New York Declaration?

The seven-page New York Declaration emerged from an international conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN headquarters in July. The United States and Israel boycotted the event.

Held from July 27 to 29, the International Conference on Palestine called for collective action to end the war in Gaza and reaffirmed support for the two-state solution and the creation of a Palestinian state.

According to the French ambassador to the UN, the declaration outlines concrete steps toward realizing the two-state solution. These steps will be discussed further at the upcoming General Assembly session, potentially leading to a final document.

The declaration presents a roadmap to accelerate global recognition of a Palestinian state, end the war in Gaza, and terminate Israeli occupation of the West Bank. Key points include ending occupation, Zionist withdrawal, Palestinian self-determination, resolving the refugee issue, irreversible implementation of the two-state solution, disarmament, and elections in Palestine.

It also calls for humanitarian aid to Gaza, reconstruction, a transitional committee under the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, prisoner exchanges, return of Israeli captives’ bodies, and full Israeli withdrawal. It reaffirms that Gaza and the West Bank are inseparable parts of the future Palestinian state.

Reactions to the UN General Assembly Decision

The Israeli regime strongly opposed the UNGA’s endorsement of the New York Declaration, calling it shameful and a factor in prolonging the war.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson dismissed the General Assembly session as a political spectacle disconnected from reality. He criticized the declaration for omitting references to Hamas, disarmament, and Israeli captives. The US delegation also voted against the resolution.

Morgan Ortagus, advisor to the US delegation, reiterated Washington’s rejection of the declaration and the idea of a Palestinian state, claiming the move was a gift to Hamas.

In contrast, Hussein al-Sheikh, Deputy Head of the Palestinian Authority, praised the decision as a major step toward ending Israeli occupation. He welcomed support for a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East al-Quds as its capital.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the vote, stating that it reflects global consensus on securing Palestinian rights.

Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Arab League similarly expressed support for the UNGA’s decision.

/129