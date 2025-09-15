Colonists, backed by Israeli soldiers, storm Ramallah-area village

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli colonists, under the protection of Israeli forces, stormed the outskirts of the village of Deir Jarir northeast of Ramallah on Sunday evening, according to a local official.

Fathi Hamdan, head of the Deir Jarir village council, told WAFA that armed colonists stormed the village’s western entrance, where they gathered and opened live fire.

He added that an Israeli military force stormed the area to protect the colonists, closed the village’s western entrance, and blocked residents from passing through. Soldiers also fired stun grenades and tear gas at residents; however, no injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of residents joined the funeral procession of Mohammad Issa Ahmad Alawi, 21, from Deir Jarir, who succumbed yesterday to critical wounds inflicted by Israeli forces and colonists.

