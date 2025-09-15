Book on “Palestinian Referendum” unveiled at Baghdad International Book Fair

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new book detailing the views of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, on the Palestinian issue and Iran’s proposed solution was officially unveiled at the Baghdad International Book Fair.

Titled Palestinian Referendum, the book compiles Imam Khamenei’s speeches and writings on the decades-long conflict, presenting Iran’s official stance that the crisis should be resolved through a referendum involving all original inhabitants of Palestine—Muslims, Christians, and Jews alike. The proposal is positioned as an alternative to prolonged conflict and failed diplomatic efforts.

The unveiling ceremony drew attention from regional media and intellectual circles, highlighting Iran’s continued efforts to frame the Palestinian cause as central to the broader struggle for justice in the Middle East. The book also reflects Tehran’s attempt to present its political-religious solution to an international audience through cultural platforms.

Iran has long promoted the referendum initiative as a cornerstone of its foreign policy, opposing Western-backed peace plans and normalization efforts between Israel and certain Arab states. By showcasing this vision at regional literary events, Iranian officials aim to reinforce the legitimacy of their stance not only in political arenas but also within the spheres of art, literature, and public consciousness.

The release of Palestinian Referendum in Baghdad underscores Iran’s commitment to advancing its narrative on Palestine and amplifying support for what it describes as a just and inclusive resolution to the conflict.

..................

End/ 257