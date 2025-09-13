Unity and Proximity Are Keys to Saving Humanity and Islam - Sunni Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking during Unity Week and marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he urged Muslim scholars to prioritize dialogue, rationality, and cooperation as essential tools for strengthening the power and dignity of the Islamic Ummah.



Quoting the Qur’anic verse “Hold fast to the rope of God, all together, and do not be divided”, Ibn Khayyat said all actions that reinforce unity must be supported, while those that weaken it should be avoided. He stressed that the efforts of scholars and intellectuals to foster unity — particularly through support for the Palestinian cause — are a direct application of this divine command.



He noted that Islam has united the Ummah under one banner, enabling it to stand against its enemies, and that following the guidance of religious leaders is key to preserving the Ummah’s honor and strength. Annual gatherings of scholars, he said, should be used to deepen solidarity and mutual understanding, especially in a world where forces are actively working to weaken Islam and Muslims.



Ibn Khayyat emphasized that rational engagement and constructive interaction are vital for achieving Islamic strength and prestige. Citing another Qur’anic verse — “O People of the Book! Come to a common word between us and you…” — he called for initiatives that not only unite Muslims but also bring together other faith communities that share belief in one God, to jointly confront destructive ideologies promoted by Zionist and U.S. agendas.