Islamic unity, key to resistance against arrogant powers, Zionism

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian Friday prayer leader has hailed the experience of Iranian nation’s solidarity in face of the Israeli regime during the 12-day imposed war by the regime stressing that if the entire world of Islam were united, no power would be able to confront them.

Akhoond Abdul Hay Mirza Ali, the Friday prayer leader of Sunni community in Aqqala in Kurdistan province, highlighted the importance of unity among Muslims calling that the scale defining the happiness or misery of the Islamic nation.



The cleric made the remarks at the sixth webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference held by Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.



He emphasized the duty of all Muslims to confront the crimes by Israeli regime in Palestine by standing united, defending Islam and supporting the oppressed.



The Iranian cleric underlined that the re-flourishing of Islamic civilization and the dignity of Muslims depend on returning to the Quran and realizing Islamic unity.



Akhoond Mirza Ali said, “The Quran considers brotherhood and unity a blessing and division a punishment”, and dded,” Just as previous nations were destroyed due to differences, the Islamic nation will also be far from happiness if it is caught in division.”



“From the beginning of Islam until now, scholars and thinkers have always emphasized the necessity of unity, and today this duty is felt more than ever.”



He added: "The purpose of Islamic unity is not for sects to change their beliefs and rulings, but rather it means that followers of different sects, while adhering to their beliefs, are in harmony and alignment in the political, social, cultural and economic spheres, and prioritize the interests of the Islamic nation over everything else.”



Citing numerous verses of the Holy Quran, Friday prayer leader of Aqqala considered unity one of the vital principles of Islam and said,” God Almighty says: And hold fast to the rope of Allah, all of you, and do not become divided.”



The senior Sunni scholar reiterated,” Holding on to the divine rope means maintaining the unity of the word, unity, understanding, and sincere cooperation among all Muslims of different faiths. Therefore, if Muslims follow this command, no enemy, neither global arrogance nor the Zionist regime, will dare to attack the Islamic world.”



Referring to Imam Khomeini's (RA) initiative in naming the period between 12 and 17 Rabi' al-Awwal as Unity Week, he noted, "This designation was so that the Islamic nation, both Shia and Sunni, would realize the importance of unity. But the reality is that unity is not a temporary symbol, but rather a permanent necessity."



“While the enemies of Islam, despite their deep differences, unite to attack the Islamic Ummah, it is our duty as Muslims to defend the Islamic entity with unity and solidarity.”



