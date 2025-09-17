Book "Palestinian Referendum" proposes a fundamental, globally approved & practical solution to Palestinian issue

At the outset of the ceremony, Dr. Abdulwahhab al-Radhi, President of the Baghdad International Book Fair, delivered a speech, stating: “It is a great honor for us that, within the framework of this conference, we are hosting the unveiling of a work associated with the scholarly, intellectual, and humane personality of Ayatollah Khamenei (may God preserve him).” He continued: “It is a source of pride that the unveiling ceremony coincides with the Baghdad International Book Fair and is held within its premises. For me personally, and for us as the organizing committee of the Baghdad International Book Fair, it is a matter of joy that such an event has coincided with the exhibition.”

In continuation, Muhammad al-Hafi, Head of Arab and Islamic Relations at the Hamas Office in Iraq, delivered a speech, stating: “First, I extend my respects to the martyrs of the path to al-Quds, from Palestine to Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. I also pray for the swift recovery of the wounded and veterans of this path.” He continued: "I would like to refer here to the stance of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Imam Khomeini (ra), in 1978, prior to the victory of the revolution, during an interview with a foreign journalist, in which he said: ‘We defend the oppressed in every corner of the world, and the Palestinians have been subjected to oppression by the Zionist regime; for this reason, we support them.’”

The Head of Arab and Islamic Relations at the Hamas Office further noted: “The book ‘Palestinian Referendum’ demonstrates that the thoughts of Imam Khamenei (may God preserve him) are also in line with the same principle of supporting the oppressed, as advocated by Imam Khomeini (ra).” Referring to the unveiling of the book, he emphasized: “This book shows that Palestine holds a special place in the thoughts of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran; Palestine occupies a unique position in both his words and actions.”



He also stated: "From this very platform at the ‘Palestine in the Conscience of Humanity’ conference, I wish to send a message to the participants of the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha: The attention of the Islamic world is now focused on you, and you are faced with two options, either confronting the Zionist regime or bowing before it and its sinister projects.”

Next, Sayyid Jassim al-Jazairi, Professor at al-Mustafa International University, delivered a speech, stating: “The Palestinian issue has always been at the forefront of the concerns of the Islamic world. Today as well, this issue, meaning the Palestinian issue, remains a central focus of the Islamic Revolution of Iran under the leadership of Imam Khamenei.” He further recalled: "If we look at history, we realize that over all these years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has faced various pressures due to its support for Palestine, yet it has never ceased its backing of the Palestinian cause.”

The Professor at al-Mustafa International University, referring to the perspective of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding the Palestinian issue, emphasized: “Imam Khamenei (may God preserve him) views the Palestinian issue from two dimensions and believes that, in essence, the Palestinian issue is a matter for the entire Islamic world.” He added: “The liberation of Palestine and the dismantling of the usurping Zionist regime, according to Imam Khamenei, is an issue intrinsically linked to the interests of the peoples of the region. Therefore, Muslim nations, encompassing all religions, sects, and communities, must be fully aware that the current war in Palestine is, in fact, a war against the very existence of Islam and against Islamic unity.”



He further stated: "The very foundation of the Zionist regime in the region constitutes an obstacle to the unity of Islam and Muslims. Muslim nations, as emphasized by both Imam Khomeini (ra) and Imam Khamenei (may God preserve him), must not allow efforts carried out under various pretexts and deceptive slogans to achieve their objectives.”

Next, Dr. Malik Mansi al-Husseini, Dean of the Faculty of Law at al-Mustansiriya University in Baghdad, addressed the audience. At the beginning of his speech, he stated: “If we trace back the origins of this conference, we must note that the proposal for a popular referendum for the Palestinian nation dates back to November 2019, when the Islamic Republic of Iran presented a proposal entitled ‘Popular Referendum in the Land of Palestine’ to the United Nations.” Dr. Mansi al-Husseini added: “This plan is founded upon the broad participation of the various components of the Palestinian nation within a democratic and political process, aiming to realize the right to self-determination, a right explicitly recognized in the Preamble of the United Nations Charter as well as in its Article 55, and further emphasized in General Assembly Resolution 2526 and numerous other Security Council resolutions.”



He continued: "This is the very right that was denied to the Palestinian nation on May 14, 1948, coinciding with the adoption of the Partition Resolution. Accordingly, the concept of the Palestinian Referendum represents a path grounded in the non-recognition of the fabricated and treacherous Zionist regime, and based on this principle, a legal, lawful, and democratic plan has been presented.”



Regarding the book “Palestinian Referendum” and the views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he emphasized: “What is presented in this book, or in the Leader’s perspectives, does not imply restoring rights through the ceding of any portion of the land. Rather, it is founded upon a sound and democratic process, that is, the holding of a popular referendum under the guarantee of the United Nations, with the participation of all segments of the Palestinian nation, including Jews, Christians, Arabs, and others. This plan constitutes a legal and coherent solution to halt the aggressions of the Zionist regime against a people who have long suffered severe violations of international human rights law.”

In conclusion, Dr. Mohammad Akhgari, Deputy for International Affairs at the Islamic Revolution Institute and representative of the Office of Imam Khamenei, addressed the audience, stating: “It gives me immense pleasure, in this honorable and esteemed gathering, to bring you the glad tidings of the publication of the book ‘Palestinian Referendum,’ a work encompassing the perspectives of Imam Khamenei (may God preserve him) regarding the liberation of the holy al-Quds and the defense of the oppressed Palestinian nation.”



Dr. Akhgari emphasized: “The Palestinian issue has never been merely a component of our foreign policy; rather, it represents a foundational cornerstone and a firmly held principle upon which our Islamic Revolution has been established from its very inception. The leaders of the Islamic Revolution have played a pivotal and fundamental role in consolidating the project of support for the oppressed Palestinian nation, such that their speeches and positions have had a decisive influence on the course of this cause.”



Regarding the book “Palestinian Referendum,” he noted: “This work is divided into two primary chapters: the chapter of resistance and the chapter of the popular referendum. In the first chapter, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution underscores this clear truth: The sole solution to the Palestinian issue is resistance against the oppression of the Zionist regime and its occupation. He rejects all paths of compromise and negotiations built upon the acceptance of injustice, as experience has shown that these paths have proven illusory and have yielded no results.”



In this regard, Dr. Akhgari continued: “In the second chapter, Imam Khamenei presents his civilizational and humane perspective and proposes a democratic solution, that is, the holding of a general referendum with the participation of the native inhabitants of this land, representing all its religions and sects. The experience of the referendum in South Africa, which led to the downfall of the apartheid regime and the historic victory of its people’s resistance, serves as clear testimony to the feasibility and practicability of this approach.”

He concluded: "We are confident that the synergy between the resistance of the Palestinian nation and the support of the free peoples of the world will yield its desired outcome, by the will of Almighty God. Therefore, we hope that the expansion of the spirit of resistance and the support for the ‘Palestinian Referendum’ initiative by scholars, thinkers, politicians, and elites of the Islamic Ummah will hasten the advent of that auspicious day.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the speakers, alongside the father of the martyr Ahmad al-Muhana and Esmahan Juma’, a wounded veteran from Gaza, participated in the unveiling of the book “Palestinian Referendum.”



