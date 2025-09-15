Israeli court orders forcible displacement of Palestinian family in Silwan

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli central court issued a ruling on Sunday ordering the forcible displacement of the Rajabi family from their home in the Silwan neighborhood, in occupied Jerusalem.

According to the Palestinian Authority (PA)-run Jerusalem Governorate, the court decision mandates the eviction of the Rajabi family from their residence in Silwan, a neighborhood that has long been targeted by Israeli settler organizations seeking to establish their presence in the area.

The ruling is part of ongoing efforts to displace Palestinian families from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem under various legal pretexts, which Palestinian officials and rights groups describe as a systematic policy of forced transfer.

