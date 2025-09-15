Over 6,000 displaced in Gaza in one day as Israeli airstrikes target homes, schools

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 6,000 civilians were forced to flee their homes in Gaza City on Saturday following a new wave of Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense. Spokesman Mahmoud Basal confirmed that residential areas were targeted without prior warning, leaving thousands homeless and dozens dead.

According to Mehr, since early morning, Israeli forces have escalated their bombardment of Gaza City, striking apartment complexes, residential blocks, and three UNRWA schools that were sheltering displaced families, Al Jazeera reported. Basal described the attacks as deliberate and indiscriminate, warning that the humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating.

“Residents of Gaza City are now living in extremely difficult conditions under the ongoing siege and bombardment,” Basal said, adding that over one million people — including thousands of children — are at risk of death due to the relentless campaign.

The Gaza Government Media Office reported that nearly 1.3 million people remain trapped in the city and are being pushed toward Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, where 800,000 displaced individuals are already suffering from severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

Since August 11, Israeli strikes have destroyed 1,600 residential towers and buildings and burned down 13,000 tents, displacing more than 100,000 people, according to official figures. Most of Gaza City’s population is now concentrated in its western neighborhoods, which have been under continuous bombardment since Friday.

