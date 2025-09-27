UNRWA Chief urges global action to protect Gaza civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) issued an appeal, urging “member states to act to protect civilians and support the work of the United Nations, including UNRWA.”

“During the ministerial meeting on UNRWA at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated, ‘For nearly two years, we have witnessed an appalling disregard for life and international law in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

He added that the people of Gaza face “threats to education, health, and humanitarian assistance, with the risk of famine.”

This call comes amid escalating violence and severe humanitarian challenges in the Gaza Strip following the events of October 7, 2023.

The situation is characterized by widespread casualties, displacement, and destruction, with international bodies, including the International Court of Justice, having previously issued calls for measures to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access.

Since October 7, 2023, the American-supported Israeli enemy forces have been committing crimes of genocide in the Gaza Strip, including killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, ignoring international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt them.

