UNRWA warns Gaza is becoming uninhabitable amid Israeli strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNRWA has issued a grave warning that the Gaza Strip is undergoing widespread devastation and is increasingly becoming uninhabitable.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner-general, stated on the agency’s official X account that Gaza is being completely destroyed and is turning into a wasteland, no longer fit for human life.

He emphasized that nowhere in Gaza is safe, and no one is secure amid the escalating violence.

Lazzarini noted that airstrikes in Gaza City and the northern regions are intensifying, forcing more civilians to flee in confusion and fear, with no clear destination.

He revealed that in just four days, ten UNRWA facilities in Gaza City were struck, including seven schools and two clinics that were serving as shelters for displaced families.

UNRWA was forced to halt medical services at Beach (Shati) Camp, the only functioning health center north of Wadi Gaza. Water and sanitation services have also been reduced to half capacity.

Despite the dire conditions, UNRWA’s 11,000 staff members continue to deliver essential services throughout northern Gaza and other parts of the Strip.

Lazzarini praised the staff’s unwavering commitment to their communities, describing their perseverance under inhumane conditions as deeply inspiring.

He questioned how much longer the world would wait before taking action to achieve a ceasefire.

He concluded by highlighting the humanitarian catastrophe: children are starving, families are being forcibly displaced, and fear grips the population. He called for urgent political decisions in light of the ongoing Israeli military operations.





