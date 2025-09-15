Gaza death toll rises to 64,871 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s health ministry reported on Sunday morning that hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 68 civilians and treated 346 injured individuals over the past 24 hours following Israeli attacks.

According to the ministry, since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025, a total of 12,321 people have been killed and 52,569 others wounded.

The latest fatalities have raised the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 64,871 martyrs, including 2,494 individuals seeking humanitarian aid.

The ministry also stated that the total number of injured has climbed to 164,610, including 18,135 aid seekers.

Additionally, Gaza’s hospitals recorded two new deaths in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the famine-related death toll to 422, including 145 children.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of more martyrs who remain missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

/129