Melbourne protesters rally for Gaza solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators in Melbourne, Australia, held a solidarity march in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

During the march, participants condemned the genocidal war and ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in Gaza.

Protesters stated that the situation in Gaza constitutes crimes against humanity and genocide, while criticizing the international community for its silence and failure to protect civilians.

They also demanded the urgent and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, emphasizing that the continuation of the war threatens not only Palestinians but also undermines fundamental human values.

